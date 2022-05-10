Can You Spot the Problem with these $100 Bills Found in Beacon, NY?

I've found plenty of things on the side of Hudson Valley roads. A Leatherman pocket knife, a bicycle, and even a massive pile of adult magazines. But I've never come across a giant stack of hundred dollar bills.

Hundred Dollar Bills in Beacon, NY

"You know those scenes in movies where people throw bills out the window of their car as they drive along?", began the Facebook post from a Beacon resident. "I was getting very excited picking up $100s lying in the ditch until I looked closer". As they say, the devil's in the details, and as the original poster said, looking closer ruined everything.

As the post mentioned, it has to do with the growing popularity of the Hudson Valley in the film and television industry. Most recently, Apple TV's Severance, and Hulu's Life and Beth have shot in Beacon, NY, Poughkeepsie, NY, and many other towns across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties. So what's with the money? Let's take a closer look.

Movie Props in the Hudson Valley, NY

The "lucky" Hudson Valley resident who found the money has their own specific theory as to why they found stacks of Benjamins on Route 9D in Beacon, NY:

You know those scenes in movies where people throw bills out the window of their car as they drive along? Well, they must have shot one of those scenes along 9D in front of my house.

Sounds like a likely scenario. Check out the fine print on the bills:

"Motion Picture Purposes", reads the words underneath the "100" denomination marking. If that's too hard to spot, they print it bigger on the other side, too.

Even though the bills are marked, it's no wonder why they're great movie props. They still look very realistic. "Interesting to see it up close - very 'official' looking. Sorry about your missed windfall!", commented one Facebook user. "I found a few $5’s in our dumpster.. in a Dunkin’ Donuts cup .. took it out and looked at the wad and saw it right away … bills looked real at first", said another.

Speaking of local filming, check out the movies you never knew were filmed in Newburgh, NY and the greater Hudson Valley below.

