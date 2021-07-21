Fact Check: Will New Yorkers Get a $2,500 COVID Stimulus Check

Viral posts claim most New Yorkers will be getting a fourth stimulus check, this one for $2,500.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Several posts have gone viral on Facebook claiming a fourth stimulus check of up to $2,500 was approved by congress.

"It passed 10 minutes ago‼️‼️‼️ 💵 💵 $$$$$," Chaz Thompson wrote. "EVERYONE GETS ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 on July 30, 2021. They did it!!!"

The posts go on to state a fourth stimulus will starting going out to Americans on July 30.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"And it passed 15 minutes ago. WE GET ANOTHER STIMULUS CHECK FOR $2500 at July 30, 2021," Xavier Alexander wrote. We did it!!!"

Both posts also included a link on how to receive your stimulus sooner and track it. However, clicking the link sends you to a meme of a monkey giving an obscene gesture.

Facebook has labeled the posts as "False Information."

"Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact," the Facebook False Information notice states.

USA Today also fact-checked the posts and deemed them to be false. While some lawmakers have pushed for a fourth round of stimulus checks nothing has been approved, as of this writing.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond Gov. Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency in New York.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley Some drivers in the Hudson Valley had to be saved from the roofs of their cars.

KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.

Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli Six were arrested for allegedly selling drugs and more at a Hudson Valley deli.