Fact Check: Are New York Restaurants Offering Free Steak Dinners?
Many New Yorkers are excited about a post that states a popular restaurant is offering four free steaks and drinks.
A Texas Roadhouse scam has returned to social media. The Texas Roadhouse scam which started in September has returned this month. The post claims "A Steak Dinner For Four Voucher For Everyone!"
A Facebook post from a fake Texas Roadhouse page states people who like and share the post will receive a voucher for a free "steak dinner with four drinks."
The post reads:
I’m Henry .J Rogers, CEO of Texas Roadhouse. I know times have been a struggle recently so to help everyone out I’ll be sending everyone who Like shares & comments by November 8th 2:30pm a voucher. Each voucher can be used at any Texas Roadhouse to get a Steak dinner for four with drinks included.
As of this writing, the post has been shared over 12,000 times. Hudson Valley Post has noticed the post has been shared by several Hudson Valley residents.
Most who comment on the post in hopes of a free steak dinner receive this response:
Your voucher will be sent very soon but, You need to complete the validation process. Share this post with 4 groups. Once finished we need 24 hours to create your code Thank You.
I'll be honest, I saw this post shared by a friend and got excited! However, working in news I assumed this deal was too good to be true.
Sadly, it is. My first suspicion was the Texas Roadhouse page has a handle of @fansTexasRoadhouses21.
Another hint is the name of the Facebook page. The fake page is "Texas Roadhouse's" not Texas Roadhouse. The real Texas Roadhouse page is "Texas Roadhouse" and the page comes with a blue verified checkmark.
Another thing that caught my eye was the "Texas Roadhouse's" Facebook page is liked by 3,000 people. The real Texas Roadhouse page has nearly 3 million likes.
The real Texas Roadhouse Facebook page also has a pinned post alerting customers of the scam:
There is a scam circulating on Facebook offering Texas Roadhouse meal vouchers and other benefits to our guests who share their posts. This account is attempting to gain access to personal information.
Texas Roadhouse posts will be sent from this page, which is facebook.com/texasroadhouse and has the blue verified check mark next to our name.
If you see a suspicious post in your News Feed offering free vouchers to Texas Roadhouse, please do not click on any links or share with your friends. We've reported the scammers and hopefully it'll be removed soon. We know this is causing confusion for our loyal guests and Roadies.
The scam started in late September and has apparently returned. In late September, Snopes found at least 13 different Facebook accounts with different versions of the same Texas Roadhouse scam.
