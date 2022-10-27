Fact Check: Are Candles In Pumpkins Banned In New York State?

New York State officials are telling residents what they should put inside their pumpkins.

Halloween 2022 is now just days away. A Halloween tradition here in New York State and across the country is to carve out a pumpkin and place a candle inside. However, top officials from New York are telling residents this is a very dangerous idea.

Can You Place A Candle In Your Pumpkin In New York State?

126477452 Ron Chapple Stock loading...

New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection and the New York State Department of Health released safety tips so children and adults can enjoy a safe Halloween. In the press release was what do to about Halloween decorations, like pumpkins.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York State’s Division of Consumer Protection recommends using LED lights or other lights instead of an open-flame candle.

"Use battery operated tea-lights, LED lights or glow sticks instead of an open flame candle for your Jack-o-Lanterns," officials stated in a press release.

Why You Should Not Place A Candle In Your Pumpkin In New York State

Symbol Halloween holiday, pumpkin Jack O Lantern In the dark alexcoolok loading...

The reason. It's probably obvious. Officials warn an open-flame candle could start a fire in your home.

How To Keep Your Home Safe If You Decide To Use A Candle

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection realizes despite it's warning many probably will still place an open-flame candle into Jack-o-Lanterns. So they did offer some tips.

Halloween pumpkin head jack in darkness night waewkid loading...

If you do decide to use a candle officials say to:

Keep your decorated Jack-o-Lanterns away from curtains, decorations or other flammable objects that could be ignited. Do not leave an open flame candle unattended.

Keep any candles or Jack-o-Lanterns away from landings or doorsteps where costumes could brush against the flames and place them on a sturdy table

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

New York State's Top 20 Attractions Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?

Attractions of America put together a list of some of the top attractions New York has to offer. Let’s explore some of the top attractions in New York State that you’ll have to add to your bucket list during your next visit. Keep track of how many you have already seen or been too. Which ones surprise you on this list? Text us on our app to let us know.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

13 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Pasta In The Country Food Network recently published a list of the " 98 Best Pastas In The United States " and honored New York State with 13 shout outs. Even within that shoutouts, Syracuse and Upstate New York had 2 slots.

They broke the list down to specific dishes you can enjoy at these restaurants. Here's those restaurants on the list:

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York