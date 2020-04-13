Extreme Winds Could Lead to Power Outages in the Hudson Valley

Many hours of strong to severe wind gusts along with periods of very heavy rain are expected in the Hudson Valley today. Officials say to be prepared for power outages.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation advises local residents to be prepared for another round of stormy weather with potentially strong, gusty winds forecasted throughout the day on Monday. These conditions could cause electric service interruptions and hazardous conditions, officials warn.

"Forecasts predict that another strong weather system, arriving from the west, will reach our area late tonight and Monday,” Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson Ryan Hawthorne said in a press release. “Our customers should be prepared for the possibility of strong, gusty winds that may break limbs and topple trees onto power lines and interrupt electric service. For the safety of the public and utility personnel, our electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing when addressing any emergency. We also realize many residents are at home and dependent on electric service for common household uses and to stay connected. In the event of power outages, we are committed to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible."

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam and Sullivan counties until at least 6 p.m. Monday. In Sullivan County, the advisory is until 11 p.m. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Lower Hudson Valley.

Winds are expected to be 15 to 30 miles per hour throughout the region, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Hudson Valley Weather believes the region could see "multiple hours of strong to severe wind gusts," along with periods of heavy rain.

"The strong wind gusts start at sunrise, and will last through much of the day. The lengthy duration of the event is what makes this particularly unusual for our area. Our south winds will be 15 to 30mph, and gust upwards of 50mph... especially in the squall cells that could develop. Periods of heavy downpours and gusts over 50mph area possible within those squall cells," Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook.