Expect More Police Patrolling Roads in Dutchess County

Dutchess County police officers are cracking down on Hudson Valley drivers.

On Monday, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced police agencies throughout Dutchess County are going to participate in a statewide "STOP-DWI Memorial Day Crackdown."

STOP DWI in Dutchess County, New York

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police based in Dutchess County, and municipal law enforcement agencies across Dutchess County "will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger," officials say.

Police officers will participate in this special enforcement effort to crack down on drunk driving during Memorial Day weekend. The crackdown will begin Friday, May 27, and end on Tuesday, May 31.

“While we all pause to remember the brave men and women who have made the supreme sacrifice for our freedom this Memorial Day, we must also preserve the safety of motorists and passengers on our roadways. Some will choose to include alcohol in their holiday weekend, but there is no excuse for impaired driving – if you plan on drinking this Memorial Day weekend, plan a safe ride home. Law officers throughout Dutchess County will dutifully remove impaired drivers from local roads this weekend, as they do every day of the year, and we thank them for their dedication to service," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro stated.

Dutchess County Dutchess County loading...

Officials believe these STOP-DWI campaigns have led to "significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug-related fatalities." Impaired driving deaths are reduced by about 20 percent, according to the Dutchess County Executive's Office.

"Still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. Law enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County and the state will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of alcohol-related injuries and deaths," Dutchess County Executive's Office stated

The Memorial Day crackdown is one of many statewide campaigns promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association. Other statewide STOP DWI crackdowns are held around Labor Day, the Super Bowl, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and holidays in December.

103580821 moodboard loading...

Starting Monday, the East Fishkill Police Department and other police departments across New York State started participating in the Buckle Up New York Click It or Ticket campaign.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

These 11 New York State Counties Have Most Registered Sex Offenders