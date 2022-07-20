‘Excitement Grows’ In New York As Friday Could Be Record Setter

Most if not all of us living in New York State could use some extra money. This Friday one New Yorker could win a record-setting amount of money.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million for just the fifth time ever, according to lottery officials. That's because no one has won the Mega Millions jackpot in over four months.

Excitement Grows In New York State

Tuesday's drawing was for about $555 million. Tuesday's Mega Millions winning numbers were 2-31-32-37-70 with a Megaplier 3X of 25. No one matched all six numbers in the Tuesday night drawing for 555 million dollars, so the jackpot for Friday's drawing will be worth at least $630 million.

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Rises Past $600 Million Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

"Mega Millions Excitement Grows Along With the Jackpot!," Mega Millions officials stated on Wednesday.

The $630 million estimated jackpot will mark the fifth largest prize in the game's 20-year history of Mega Millions!

"If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest prize ever offered in the game, and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021," Mega Millions officials stated in a press release.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot of all time was $1.5 billion, which somebody won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Mega Millions Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images loading...

"The upcoming July 22 drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run, which began with the April 19 drawing after a win in Tennessee on April 15. During this run, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more," Mega Millions officials added.

Big Mega Millions Prize Recently Won In New York

Big prizes during this four-month run were won in 16 states across the country, including New York, officials say.

One of those big prizes was sold in the Hudson Valley.

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,000 Sold in Fishkill, New York

The winning $1 million ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill.

Canva/Google Maps Canva/Google Maps loading...

The Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County, New York has produced over 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1,000,000 Sold in Elba, New York

Another $1 million Mega Million prize was sold in Elba, New York. The winning ticket was sold at Crosbys on South Main Street in Elba for the July 8 Mega Millions drawing.

No one in New York has won any of the top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to lottery officials. Could you be the one?

