‘Excessive’ Route 52 Closures Planned in Montgomery For Weeks

Officials are warning drivers of a major traffic headache. A major road will be closed for many hours for a number of days over the next few weeks.

The Town of Montgomery Police Department took to Facebook to warn residents and drivers in the region that Route 52 will be closed for many days in the near future.

"Massive inconvenience for my DAILY commute 2xs a day," one Facebook user commented on the police department's Facebook post.

Filming To Close Route 52 in Orange County, New York

Filming in the area for what's described as a " television production" is to blame for the planned closures.

Officials did not say what is filming in the area, but some residents said a Peacock TV show called Poker Face is filming in the area.

Peacock Filming Poker Face in the Walden, New York

We reported in early May about a casting call for the show.

Producers were looking to cast Hudson Valley residents to play people at a BBQ restaurant for filming in Walden, New York from May 13 to May 26.

Route 52 Closed In Town of Montgomery, New York

Route 52 will be closed at various times over the next few weeks between Berea Road and Stone Castle Road.

"It is strongly advised to seek alternate routes during the time. The Town of Montgomery Police will be present to redirect traffic," the Town of Montogomery wrote in an alert to residents.

Route 52 in the Town of Montgomery will be closed today, Tuesday, May 17, from noon until 9:30 p.m. It will be closed again on Thursday, May 19, from 3:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday.

"Please plan ahead and give yourself extra time to make it to your destination. We will update with any changes to the schedule," the Town of Montgomery Police Department added in its Facebook post.

The Brewery at Orange County Hops is in the middle of the planned closures.

Route 52 in the Town of Montgomery will also be closed for a number of days next week.

As of now, the plan is to close Route 52 next Tuesday, May 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The road will be closed again on Wednesday, May 25, between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday.

Route 52 will reclose Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The road will remain closed until 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Residents are not happy with the planned filming closures.

"That’s a lot to ask of us! It’d be different if you were repairing a street or bridge but what right do you have in closing our streets to the people who pay taxes to live there? Is the production company repaying us the cost of fuel for a detour? Terrible that the Town cowers to celebrities but not to its citizens," another Facebook user commented on the police department's Facebook post. "Terrible inconvenience!!"

A producer living in Orange County believes the road closures are "excessive" but also points out how filming in the region helps the Hudson Valley.

"I’m a Producer in the industry, live in Walden and even I have to say that these road closures are excessive. There should be no reason to shut a main road down entirely for 12 hours and not at least have intermittent traffic control. This is where the elected officials have failed in their plan to accommodate the tax payers over the production. I will also say though that massive film productions such as this do actually benefit the town and its tax payers - even if you don’t see or feel the direct effect of it. If you’d like to learn more about where the fees go that the town charges a production company, I highly recommend calling and speaking to the Town or Village Clerk," Erin Leeman wrote on Facebook.

