Everyone in NYS Now Has Access to New Mental Health Helpline App

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) has released a new version of their mental health app, and it is super easy to remember it because they call it "Dutchess County Helpline."

While you might not want to reach out to get information on things like going to see a mental health professional in person, there is one thing that the last year and a half has taught us. There are many more ways to reach out to people and to get help than ever before.

Some of the items on the app, include access to, from a press release:

“Call for help” and “Text for help” direct links – simply press for immediate connection with Dutchess County’s HELPLINE, staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with experienced mental health professionals.

Interactive Safety Plan – create a personal safety plan and have a ready list of customized tools and resources to provide support when an individual feels they are starting to have a crisis.

Suicide Prevention tools – features healthy steps to utilize if one feels suicidal thoughts.

Narcan Information & Training – learn about life-saving Narcan and training opportunities to learn how to use it in the event of an overdose.

Resource map – highlighting local food pantries and behavioral health facilities.

Calendar – schedule of events, trainings and activities hosted by DBCH, other county departments and more.

Calendar – schedule of events, trainings and activities hosted by DBCH, other county departments and more. Mental Health Tips – articles and videos for mental wellness.

Here are two other things that are great about this app, its free and it while the programs are going to refer you to places in Dutchess County, NY, you do not have to live here to access the majority of them.

If you need help, reach out, either to someone in person or through something like this app. Dutchess County, you can call or text, 845-485-9700, or call toll-free, 877-485-9700.

In Orange County, you can call 311, use the Text 4 Teens option 24/7 , 845-391-1000

Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7, 1-800-273-8255, or call the Military Crisis Line that has confidential assistance for service members, veterans and for their families, call 1-800-273-8255.

In Ulster County, you can call the Covid Mental Health Helpline at 1-844-863-9314 or the Mobile Mental Healthline, 24/7 at 1-844-277-4820.

Inside Martha Stewart's Former $16.5 Million East Hampton Home Take a look inside of Martha Stewart's $16.5 million home of 30 years. The cottage was built in 1873 and sold for nearly ten times what Martha paid.

Hudson Valley Humane Society Seeking Urgent Placements for Pets They are going to be doing construction and that means that there will be loud noises and construction which may be disturbing to some of their residents.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

10 Animals That Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In Connecticut And New York

Exoctic Pets You Can Own In New York State