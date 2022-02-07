Now that most of us have been able to put Friday's winter ice storm in the review mirror, it is time to take a moment to thank all the men and women who worked so hard during the last few days. They worked on the roads and behind the scenes braving the bitter cold to get the power back on in order to keep us safe during Winter storm Landon and the aftermath.

Another amazing group of people who helped were our Hudson Valley emergency first responders. Fire folks, EMTs, and our dedicated highway people were out in force. They were out braving the weather and coming to the aid of all who needed help. Sadly, emergencies don't take a break because of winter weather events.

One local fire company released a statement late Sunday night (2-6-2022) outlining the calls that had gone on during the main part of the power outage over the weekend. The Town of Esopus Fire Department was that department. They shared the following list of calls with us on their Facebook page.

The Esopus Fire District was impacted by a significant icing event starting on 2/4/22. Between Friday morning and Saturday evening the Esopus Fire Department responded to 23 alarms, breakdown as follows: 1 Structure Fire 1 Carbon Monoxide Incident 1 EMS Call 2 Fire Alarms 18 Trees and Wires Down (Esopus Fire Departmet via Facebook.)

Hudson Valley People to Thank

The fire department also recognized other agencies who assisted them and others over the weekend.

If you happen to be in the Esopus Fire District and want to stop down to the firehouse to show your appreciation, you are in luck. They had to postpone their Pancake Breakfast originally scheduled for today (2-6-2022) to next Sunday, February 13th. You can make a plan to catch up with them then for great food and a chance to say thank you and maybe even find out how you can help out in your community.

