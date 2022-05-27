Elementary School Student Brings BB Gun To Yonkers School

Police rushed to an elementary school in the Hudson Valley after students noticed another student with a BB gun.

On Thursday, members of the Yonkers Police Department investigated an incident at the Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School, formally Cedar Place Elementary School, located on Cedar Place.

Police responded after they were told a student brought a BB gun to the school.

Student Brings Gun To Elementary School in Yonkers, New York

Officers quickly found the BB gun and the involved students were placed in the police department's Community Affairs Division. Police said they anticipated charging one or more students as juvenile delinquents in relation to this incident.

"The situation is under control and there are no additional safety threats to the students or the school," the Yonkers Police Department stated. "The City of Yonkers places the absolute highest priority on student safety; in light of recent events locally and nationally, parents may expect to see additional resources in and around our schools."

Two Students Charged After Police Find BB Gun Insided Yonkers Elementary School

Later on Thursday, police confirmed two students were charged.

A 12 and 13-year-old were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after allegedly bringing a BB gun to a Yonkers school. Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under sixteen and will be adjudicated as juvenile delinquents in the Family Court.

Some incorrect reports said the weapon was not a BB gun. However, Yonkers police confirmed the weapon was in fact a BB gun.

"The City of Yonkers takes every threat and incident seriously. In light of recent events, we are re-reviewing protocols with Yonkers Police Department and Yonkers Public Schools to ensure the highest level of safety for our children," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano stated.

New York Leaders React To Texas Tragedy

This comes just days after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It's the worst school shooting in almost a decade, since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

Leaders from across New York State and the Hudson Valley reacted to the tragedy in Texas.

