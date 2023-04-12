Easter Gone Wrong: Hudson Valley Man Shoots Family Member, SP

A 21-year-old man from the Hudson Valley is behind bars for allegedly shooting his family member on Easter Sunday.

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an Easter shooting involving family members.

Easter Sunday Shooting In Putnam County, New York

On Easter Sunday, April 9, New York State Police from Putnam County responded to a home on Ridgebury Road in the town of Southeast for a reported "domestic dispute" between a stepfather and stepson.

Police found the stepfather, a 55-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Police did not reveal the stepfather's name. He was rushed to Danbury Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Southeast, New York Man Accused Of Shooting Stepfather On Easter

The alleged suspect, 21-year-old Harrison M. Salisbury of Southeast, New York was arrested on the scene. New York State Police confirmed Salisbury is the stepson of the victim.

Salisbury was charged with assault in the first degree, a class B felony, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

Salisbury was arraigned before the town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail.

