East Fishkill Police Officer Dies While Responding to Incident

An East Fishkill Police Officer died in a tragic accident on Monday evening.

Heartfelt messages of grief have been pouring in from all over the Hudson Valley after news spread of a fatal accident involving an East Fishkill Police Officer.

On Monday, police officers were investigating a possibly fatal car accident. The incident occurred on the Taconic State Parkway, not far from the East Fishkill Police Station.

Just after 6pm, one of the officers left the scene to continue the investigation at the hospital, where one of the victims of the accident was being treated. While en route, the officer, driving a police vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree.

The one-vehicle accident occurred on the southbound lane of the Taconic State Parkway near mile marker 36.2.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The unnamed male police officer was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and later declared dead.

It's unclear at this point why the officer's car veered off of the road. An investigation is currently underway.

Reports of a massive police response quickly spread on social media, as local law enforcement agencies began sending messages of support to the East Fishkill Police Department.

An official statement was later released by Derrick Cuccia, the acting Chief of Police, announcing that an officer had died in the incident.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State This year was a very busy year for the New York State government. Overall 682 bills were introduced passed by the legislative and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields