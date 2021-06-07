Eagles Add Six New ‘Hotel California’ Tour Dates

Eagles have added six new dates to their 2021 Hotel California Tour, kicking things off a month earlier than originally scheduled at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

After two dates in New York, the band will play another pair of shows each in Boston and Washington, D.C., and then continue as planned on the road up until October, where they'll finish the tour in San Francisco.

You can view the list of new tour dates below.

The band will play the entirety of its chart-topping 1976 album at each performance accompanied by an orchestra and a choir. They'll then transition to a second set of some of the their biggest hits.

"I think that we were at the height of our powers," drummer Don Henley told Rolling Stone in 2016 about the making of Hotel California. "Every band has a peak, and that was ours. And because of various factors – pressure to perform at peak level, pressure to deliver more of the same, the changing nature of the band dynamic, the constantly changing public tastes, etc. – it was impossible for us to take the time off that we needed in order to get our heads together, to regain a sense of perspective that we had lost."

Tickets for the new shows will be on sale June 18.

Eagles' New 2021 Hotel California Tour Dates

Aug 22, 2021 - New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Aug 24, 2021 -New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Aug 27, 2021 - Boston @ TD Garden

Aug 28, 2021 - Boston @ TD Garden

Aug 31, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept 1, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

