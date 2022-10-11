‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’

A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look.

The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.

Resorts World Hudson Valley 'Coming Soon' To Orange County, New York Mall

Resorts World Hudson Valley, located at the Newburgh Mall, should create about 250 new full-time jobs, the large majority of which would be union employees and an additional 200 construction jobs. The average annual wage for full-time employees would be $72,000 per year, officials say.

"Our goal is to help transform Newburgh Mall into the ultimate shop, dine, and play destination in Hudson Valley, and we look forward to working with all of our partners to turn that vision into a reality," Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Relations at Genting Americas Meghan Taylor said.

Many job fairs have been held, but you can still apply at the Resorts World Hudson Valley website.

Resorts World Hudson Valley is Opening Very Soon

An opening date has yet to be announced, but officials confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the Newburgh, New York casino is still on track to open up this fall. The casino's website also confirms the fall opening.

"Coming Fall 2022 – Resorts World Hudson Valley will be the area’s newest entertainment attraction! With 1,200 slots and electronic table games and the always-happening Resorts World Bet Sports Bar, this fun destination makes for a great day or night out on the town. Conveniently located 60 miles north of Manhattan, Resorts World Hudson Valley is the day trip that’s never far away," the website states.

Video Gaming Machine Facility Coming To Newburgh Mall

Previously we were told to expect a "late fall" opening.

"It will be opening in late fall of this year," a Resorts World spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email in July.

In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.

The $50 million project will turn the 90,000-square feet space into a gaming and entertainment destination with approximately 1,200 VGMs and Resorts World’s signature lounge, Resorts WorldBET Sports Bar.

"The project will revitalize a dying mall and employ hundreds of permanent, good-paying jobs with an emphasis on hiring from the City of Newburgh. Furthermore, annual local benefits will be provided to the Town of Newburgh and surrounding communities - in addition to legally required casino taxes and increased property tax payments from the mall," Senator James Skoufis (D-39th Senate District) told Hudson Valley Post. "The Newburgh Mall, a dying property with its best days far behind it, will see a major renovation, receive an enormous infusion of investment, and lay the groundwork for attracting high-quality amenities in the remaining spaces of the mall."

