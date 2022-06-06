Dutchess County Government is giving veterans the opportunity to catch one of the hottest movies this summer for free.

If you haven't been paying attention, Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" the sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, has made quite the splash at the box office. The sequel, which stars Cruise and Miles Teller (along with appearances by Top Gun's 'Iceman' played by Val Killmer) has grossed "Maverick $291million domestically and has become the highest-grossing film for Tom Cruise.

Here's the plot breakdown of Top Gun: Maverick from IMDB:

"After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him."

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and the Division of Veteran Services have announced that they are inviting Veterans to check out the film for free on Saturday, June 12th. They write:

Our Division of Veterans Services is sponsoring a Veterans Appreciation Movie Day on Sunday, June 12th! Veterans and active-duty military individuals, along with one guest, are invited to join us at 10 a.m. at the Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park for a viewing of the new film, “Top Gun: Maverick.

While tickets are free, you must register before the showing. You can register for tickets online through the Dutchess County Government website.

Have you seen Top Gun: Maverick? What did you think, was it better than the original like some fans are saying?

