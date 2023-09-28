Duo to Transform Closed Hudson Valley Store After Its 75 Year Run

After 76 years, one of Rhinebeck's most iconic businesses shut its doors forever. Now, a new operation is ready to take its place.

The End of an Era

Since 1947, the A. L. Stickle Variety Store has been serving customers on East Market Street in Rhinebeck. Generations of Hudson Valley residents have patronized the five-and-dime store, buying everything from cap guns to tablecloths. While the rest of Rhinebeck has transformed around it, A. L. Stickle has barely changed since opening day.

The Rhinebeck store closed in May, joining a host of other long-time Hudson Valley businesses that have shut their doors after being run by generations of family members.

A New Business is Taking Over

Now, a new business is ready to move into the former A.L. Stickle Variety Store. The storefront on East Market Street will soon be the home of Upstate Down. According to its owners, the store has been on their radar ever since the company was launched.

Upstate Down is a real estate company that brings together interior design, real estate brokerage and a home store. Based in Rhinebeck, the company is led by Jon and Delyse Berry who help clients with remodeling, buying or selling and decorating their homes. Most recently they made headlines for their impressive transformation of the former Grand Cru bar.

The couple announced on social media that they are now taking over the former A.L. Stickle location. According to the post, the Berrys are "honored" to be moving into the historic space and look forward to continuing the tradition of running a family business out of the building.

What Type of Business Will It Be?

While it's unclear exactly how they will use the space, the couple does operate an online store with curated decor and housewares. Some have described the duo as the Hudson Valley's own version of Chip and Joanna Gaines. The HGTV couple famously renovate old homes and operate the Magnolia brand of home products.

It's expected that the Rhinebeck shop will serve as a physical store for the Berrys to showcase their home goods and decorative items.

According to the post, Upstate Down will spend the next several months transforming the space. An official opening date has not yet been announced.

