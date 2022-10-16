Drought Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, More Of New York State

Many Empire State residents are told to conserve water due to an ongoing drought watch.

In August 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told the New York State DEC to expand the Drought Watch to additional regions across New York State due to below-normal precipitation during the prior three months, low stream flows and low groundwater levels.

"A Drought Watch can be triggered by the State Drought Index, which reflects precipitation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine drought regions of the state. Each of these indicators is assigned a weighted value based on its significance to various uses in a region. The State Drought Index is attuned to the specific attributes of New York and may differ moderately from some national technical drought assessments," the DEC states.

Drought Watch Update For Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster

Late Sunday, Oct 10, the DEC announced the Hudson Valley and parts of Long Island remain in a Drought Watch

Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Ulster counties remain in a Drought Watch, according to the DEC. This is due to ongoing precipitation deficits, unseasonably low streamflows, and groundwater declines, officials say.

"A watch is the first of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state Drought Watch," the DEC adds.

Drought Watch Update: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Orleans, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Washington, Wyoming, and Yates

As of Sunday, The following counties have returned to "Normal" designations: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Orleans, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Washington, Wyoming, and Yates.

"An increasing number of water supply challenges were reported due to dry conditions which prompted the need for the expansion of the watch status to ensure adequate public water supplies. Many of these water supply challenges have been temporarily resolved with the end of the outdoor water use season. New York State will continue to collaborate with water providers to reduce peak summer demand by promoting sensible solutions like pool cover usage, reduced lawn watering, and best practice landscaping," the DEC adds.

