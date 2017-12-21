Domestic Dispute at Hotel Leads to Felony Charge

Saugerties police arrested 26-year-old Ronald A. Jackson of Saugerties and charged him with felony criminal contempt and three misdemeanors, including criminal impersonation.

The police responded to the Wenton Motel this morning for the report of a physical domestic dispute. The female victim informed officers that the male had fled on foot.

Jackson was located a short time later while he was walking on Route 9W. When confronted by police, Jackson allegedly provided a fictitious name. Police were able to establish Jackson's true identity and take him into custody.