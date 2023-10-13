With the release of a new book and her first-ever rock and roll album, the year is wrapping up in a big way for the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton.

The book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — out on Oct. 17 — is a beautiful collection of stories and pictures that captures Parton's creative history with her inimitable fashion style.

"I never really thought of myself in a fashionable way," Parton admitted to Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Thursday night (Oct. 12). "I just always wore what I felt comfortable myself in, what I thought fit my personality."

Parton then gave some advice that everyone — even the heaviest of rockers — could embrace.

"I think everybody should wear what they're comfortable in, even if other people are not comfortable with it. If you're comfortable, you're going to do better. Everybody has their own taste and their own style."

Why Dolly Parton Wants to Release a Rock Record Now

One month after Behind the Seams hits shelves, Parton will celebrate a monumental milestone in her already unmatched career: the release of her rock and roll album, Rockstar.

Rockstar, which comes out on Nov. 17, will feature several brand-new songs as well as covers and nearly every track includes special guests, ranging from Kid Rock and Rob Halford to Chris Stapleton and Steven Tyler.

"We've done a great album," she said, confidently. Parton explained that she believes her book and the album are actually intertwined because they're both uniquely her.

"It's more about me, while I'm still alive, being able to get these things out myself, to be able to present them and know that they're done well, rather than wait until I'm not around anymore. Somebody would do the same exact thing but they wouldn't have my hands-on touch and my experience in it."

Parton will join Chuck and Loudwire Nights again in November to dive deeper into Rockstar, but until then, she gave the audience a little taste of what to expect from the conversation.

"This came about because of getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she said.

"I was not expecting that and didn't agree with it at first ... So I thought, 'Well, I've got to earn it,' so I decided I'd just do a great rock album. And I think I have. I'm real proud of it."

