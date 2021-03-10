Doctor’s Note To New York Grandmother Will Make You Cry

Let's all be honest, this past year has been a difficult one for many people across the country and right here in New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the hardest-hit groups of people was grandparents. People over the age of 60 were the most highly affected people by the COVID-19 virus and they were the ones that officials warn should isolate the most.

Well now that several vaccines are out, elderly people are starting to get amazing news from their doctors. This note that a doctor gave to one grandmother will make you cry. The note reads, "You are allowed to hug your granddaughter"

It turns out that the hug she gave to her granddaughter was the first hug she has had in one year.

There should be a lot more family hugs going on across New York as well. The Centers for Disease Control or CDC has announced that people who received the vaccine can now gather together inside their homes without masks and without having to be six feet apart.

The CDC does recommend that you still wear a mask when you are outside your home or in large groups whether you have had the vaccine or not.

To see if you are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to find a vaccination site near you, can check out the New York State COVID-19 website HERE.