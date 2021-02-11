Do You Shovel Snow For Your Dog? You’re Not Alone

So there is snow on the ground, and you have to shovel the driveway, the sidewalk the porch and the grass.

Yep, you know what I am talking about. You have done all of that work now you have to go back and shovel the grass. Why? Oh please, if you have a dog you do not even have to answer this.

Yes, you have to go shovel a spot or better yet (depending on how deep the snow is) get the snowblower out and do a maze path around the yard. So the questions might be, is the dog that spoiled that they do not want to go to the bathroom on the snow? Is the dog afraid of getting their little (or big) tummys cold? Or, is it just possible that we are morons who think that our pets need to see grass so they can do their business?

Yep, it could very well be the latter.

The team at Dogster.com, has coined this task as the "Path to Poop." They even have a math equation as to exactly how big or the length of the PTP and a guide as to how often you need to clear said path during a snow storm.

Here are a few quick insights.

Make sure that you start with the path that your dog normally takes to go outside. For instance, don't do the back of the house if they are used to going out in the front or vice versa.

Continue to re-clean the path every few hours depending on the snow fall. Your pet will not want to wait once they have the urge to go. By keeping on top of the snow fall you are helping to keep it so they won't go to the bathroom in your house.

Remember to clean off the stairs (if there is any).

Shovel a path at least 20-feet and then an area 3 foot by 3 foot or 4 by 4, depending on the size of your dog.

You thought you were probably the only one who shoveled a path for your pooch to potty? Now you know, you are soooo not alone!

Stay warm and remember to shovel often and take breaks.

