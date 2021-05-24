Denied: Who Controls the Remote in Your House?

No matter how many televisions you add to your house, there always seems to be someone fighting over control of the remote. Who owns the remote in your house?

I feel like I shouldn't have to fight to control the remote in my own home, but it happens quite often, too often in my opinion. Currently, in my home there are four people and three televisions, all equipped with a firestick, so you can watch whatever your little heart desires. So, how could I possibly have to fight over control over one of those televisions?

It's simple really, one wants to watch one thing and the other wants to watch another, so they split up. In this situation, I suppose I could go to my bedroom to watch something, but that doesn't seem fair honestly. So, I usually take over my spot in the living room once I've had enough of whatever iCarly, tweeny type show that's running on repeat.

I guess I could become a super uptight parent and have ridiculous rules and regulations when it comes to screen time, but I honestly don't see that happening anytime soon. Either way, I'm still the reigning champ when it comes to the master of the remote control, solely because my kids don't know how to turn on the surround sound, so I have the advantage.

I won't get into the fact that I've been told I have too many remote controls. That's another story for another day. What's the remote control situation in your home? Who controls it?

