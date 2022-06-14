Def Leppard Mark 45th Anniversary With New Gins

Def Leppard are the latest classic rock act to release their own alcohol, with the announcement of two new gins to help celebrate the band's 45th anniversary.

Each liquor was named after a song on the band's hugely successful 1987 album Hysteria. "Animal" is a classic London Dry Gin boasting "high intensity of flavors." A press release announcing the beverage described it as "heavy with juniper, lemon, and botanicals," with a "complex, full bodied and long lasting" finish.

For the premium distilled gin "Rocket," creators found inspiration in the lavender labyrinths at Sheffield Manor Lodge in the band's hometown of Sheffield, England. The beverage has the "rich and clear character of juniper, lavender, herbs and citrus."

The bottle labels for both products take their inspiration from the Hysteria album artwork. Def Leppard teamed up with Bands for Fans to create the premium gin products, available in the U.K., mainland Europe, Sweden, the Nordics and U.S. The company has partnered with other rock groups in the past, including Judas Priest (spiced rum), KISS (gin and spiced rum), Motörhead (malt whiskey), Scorpions (vodka) and Slayer (Jägermeister).

The Def Leppard "Animal" and "Rocket" gins retail for $34.99 each, and are available for purchase here.

Def Leppard released their 12th studio album, Diamonds and Halos, on May 27. The band will kick off their highly-anticipated summer tour with Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Thursday, June 16 in Atlanta. The Stadium Tour was originally set to launch in the summer of 2020, then postponed to 2021 and again to 2022. The trek will wrap up in Las Vegas on Sept. 9.