DEC Announces Exam Dates for Licensed Guides Program

The DEC has announced the dates for the License Guide exam for anyone currently registered, as well as dates for new applicants.

For anyone who is currently registered the exam is scheduled for August 1. Out of an abundance of caution and to limit the community spread of COVID-19, the DEC previously postponed examinations scheduled in March, April, May, and June.

Exams for new applicants will be held on September 17, 2020.

The exam which is scheduled for August 1, will be held in outdoor pavilions at the following locations:

DEC Region 3 Office, 21 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y.

DEC Region 5 Office, 232 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg, N.Y.

Birdseye Park, Bradford County, County Road 96, Bradford, N.Y.

The exam for new applicants scheduled for September 17, will take place at select DEC regional offices. Anyone interested in taking the License Guide Program exam can download the application at the DEC's website.

A guide is a person, who is at least 18 years of age, who offers services for hire, part or all of which includes directing, instructing, or aiding another in fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, whitewater rafting/canoeing/kayaking, or rock and ice climbing.