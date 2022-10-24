‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park

A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region.

On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River.

'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River in Yonkers, New York

A 41-year-old man was removed from the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting park, police say. It's unclear what happened, but as of now, police don't suspect foul play. Detectives are working to determine what happened.

"Preliminarily there does not appear to be any obvious indications of foul play, however, detectives are working to identify the exact cause and nature of the incident," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release. "The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office has received the body and additional investigative results are pending."

Victim Identified As Westchester County, New York Resident

The 41-year-old man is from Westchester County.

Police confirmed he lives in Yonkers, but officials say his identity is being withheld pending family notifications.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer their sincere condolences to his family and friends," the Yonkers Police Department said.

