DEA: Hudson Valley Dentist Illegally Ordered Drugs For Herself

A dentist from the Hudson Valley is accused of writing oxycodone prescriptions for her own personal consumption.

Vivian Letizia, 62, of Stone Ridge was arrested on Tuesday on a criminal complaint charging her with illegally dispensing controlled substances outside the course of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.

Letizia, a dentist, wrote prescriptions for oxycodone for four people and filled those prescriptions herself at pharmacies in Ulster County, and also ordered oxycodone to her dental practice, all exclusively for her own personal consumption, the criminal complaint alleges.

Letizia appeared Tuesday in Albany before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart and was released with undisclosed conditions.

If convicted, Letizia faces up to 20 years in prison, at least 3 years of post-imprisonment supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors, according to acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon.

This case is being investigated by the DEA Albany District Office’s Tactical Diversion Squad, and the New York State BNE, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashlyn Miranda.