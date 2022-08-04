Cheers! Local Favorite Selected to Craft Official Beer of the Dutchess County Fair

It's official fair season here in the Hudson Valley, with some county fairs already behind us, others underway, and the always anticipated Dutchess County Fair on the horizon. Every year we get pretty excited about what additions will be coming to our favorite fairs, concerts, fun food finds, but what about booze? One very popular Poughkeepsie based brewery is very excited to have been selected to brew a beer exclusively for the Dutchess County Fair this year. Let's find out what's brewing.

Mill House Brewing Presents D.C. Fair Pale Ale

Mill House Brewing Company, located at 289 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie shared just this week that they are 'happy and proud to announce we brewed the official beer of the 176th Dutchess County Fair' - and they gave it the most appropriate name, too - D.C. Fair Pale Ale. This was brewed exclusively for the folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds!

Jamie, Brewmaster and partner at Mill House Brewing Company shared the following about the process of being asked and subsequently developing the brew for the fair:

While we’ve had our beers up at the Dutchess County Fair for some years now, The Dutchess County Fair reached out to us this year with the concept of brewing a beer exclusively for the fair and immediately we knew we wanted in. Shortly after that initial conversation, we all sat down together to sample our beers and from that meeting, the D.C. Fair Pale Ale was born.

Now, if you just can't wait until the 2022 Dutchess County Fair, which runs from August 23rd through the 28th, you can actually get a tase of the D.C. Fair Pale Ale at Mill House during the entire month of August. They've even got something pretty special planned to celebrate fair season.

Mill House Carnival Fair Food Pop Up

In the spirit of the fairs going on in the Hudson Valley, our friends at Mill House decided to take it to another level and offer the Mill House Carnival Fair Food Pop Up each Wednesday during the month of August, coming off the heels of a very successful Chinese Food Pop Up in July. Each Wednesday (from 3pm-9pm), in addition to their standard menu, Mill House will be offering a fair food inspired menu, a mimosa Fair Flight, and a curated beer Fair Flight that features the D.C. Fair Pale Ale. A sample of the fair inspired menu can be found below!

Will you be able to wait until the fair comes along to get a taste of this specialty brew? Or will you be heading to Mill House sooner than later to enjoy a cold D.C. Fair Pale Ale?

Remember the new additions they made to last year's DC Fair food offerings?

