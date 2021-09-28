David Lee Roth Announces 2021-22 Las Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth will return to Las Vegas for a limited run of shows at the city’s House of Blues starting on New Year’s Eve.

After ushering in 2022 in grand fashion, Diamond Dave will stick around Sin City for four more shows on Jan. 1, 5, 7 and 8. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 2 at 10AM PT and can be purchased at the House of Blues website.

Roth previously descended upon Las Vegas for a House of Blues residency beginning in January 2020. He completed only three of the nine scheduled shows before postponing it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Van Halen front man also opened for Kiss on the 2020 North American leg of their End of the Road Tour. Gene Simmons made headlines last month when he announced the singer would not be supporting them on their 2021 shows, likening a modern-day Roth to a “bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor.” Roth responded by posting 18 identical photos of a child wearing sunglasses and raising his middle finger with the caption “Roth to Simmons.”

Simmons later apologized to Roth in an interview with Us Weekly. “I wasn't talking about David, but that doesn't matter,” he said regarding the Elvis Presley comparison. “What matters is I hurt David's feelings, and that's more important than the intent. So I sincerely apologize for that. I didn't mean to hurt his feelings. It reminds me of the guy that gets out of a truck and says, 'Hey, I'm sorry, buddy. I didn't mean to run you over.' Well, what the fuck's the difference? You've been run over."

Roth teased his return to Vegas earlier this month during the MTV Video Music Awards, where he also paid tribute to guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020. "He's either in heaven raisin' hell. Or he's in hell, consequently in heaven," Roth said. “Read into that as you wish. And he would have me say it just like that. And I carry on that spirit deliberately."

You can see all of Roth's Vegas residency dates below

David Lee Roth 2021-22 House of Blues Las Vegas Residency

Dec. 31, 2021

Jan. 1, 2022

Jan. 5, 2022

Jan. 7, 2022

Jan. 8, 2022