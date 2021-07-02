Megadeth bandleader Dave Mustaine has joined Cameo, the online video-sharing platform where a user can pay a fee to have a participating celebrity send a personalized video message to themselves or others.

Signaling his arrival to the site in a public video on Thursday (July 1), Mustaine captioned the clip with an unavoidable quip invoking Megadeth's 1993 Countdown to Extinction single "Sweating Bullets": "If you wanna MEET THE REAL ME, find me on Cameo," he wrote.

In the video, the rocker said, "Hey, I'm Dave Mustaine, and I'd like to invite you to have me send a personalized greeting from Cameo for you to your friends."

He added that he could say "happy birthday, happy anniversary, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, whatever. Or some of my personal favorites like fu— [laughs] No, we won't get into that here. But I will tell you that if you do have me do a Cameo for you, a portion of the proceeds will go to the charities I support."

Get those video requests in quick because next month Megadeth hit the road alongside Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames for a summer U.S. tour.

However, founding bassist David Ellefson won't be participating after being removed from Megadeth following a recent sex scandal that included the leak of compromising images and video of the musician taken from a two-way video call.

Some accused Ellefson of child grooming, but he and the woman involved claimed she was of age at the time of their virtual encounter. In the last year, Megadeth had only just started to get back to performing after Mustaine underwent successful treatment following a cancer diagnosis in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic then put a pause on their touring from March 2020.

Find Mustaine on Cameo at cameo.com/davemustaine.