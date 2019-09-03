Damaging Tornado Touches Down in New York On Labor Day

A tornado touched down in New York, damaging houses, uplifting trees and crossing onto a major highway.

On Monday around 4:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm moving northeast over Mastic and Shirley and then into Manorville in southeast Suffolk County produced an EF0 tornado.

The tornado first touched down on Dayton Street, around 4:33 p.m., about 400 yards south of the intersection of South Street and Dayton Avenue in Manorville.

It severed large tree limbs and the tops off of dozens of oak, maple and pine trees, as well as uprooting at least a dozen large trees.

Several electric poles were downed by falling trees, with tree

damage noted to a few houses.

As the tornado continued northeast several more trees were uprooted, large limbs were broken, or treetops sheared on this leg of its path.

Facing houses on the north and south side of South Street had widespread tree damage and uprooting. A shed was destroyed and other homes damaged. Damage including blown off shingles and siding, missing storm screens, and a couple of broken windows.

The tornado then continued northeast through a wooded area, where more tree damage was noted, before crossing the Long Island Expressway near Exit 69 while lifting.

It's estimated the tornado, which reached speeds of 65 to 85 miles per hour, was on the ground for 5 minutes. As of this writing, no injuries have been reported.