Daily Lane Closures Announced on I-84 All Over The Hudson Valley

Parts of I-84 in the region will be closed in both directions each day for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, New York State Police warned drivers that blasting began on Monday, June 29, on Interstate 84. The blasting will be every Monday through Friday for approximately 10 weeks between the hours of noon and 1 p.m.

I-84 will be closed in both directions between Exits 19 (old exit 4) and Exit 28 (old exit 5) for approximately 5 to 10 minutes each day, officials say.

Recently, the New York State Department of Transportation told motorists to expect single lane closures for pavement repairs along eastbound and westbound Interstate 84 between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road/Route 52) in the Town of Fishkill, Dutchess County, and Exit 61 (Route 311) in the Town of Patterson, Putnam County

The lane closures will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each weeknight and continuing through the year, weather permitting, officials say.

The New York State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to anticipate delays and plan accordingly.