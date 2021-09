DA: New York Deputy Mayor Found With 16 Assault Weapons, Fake FBI Badges in Hudson Valley

A deputy mayor from the Hudson Valley is accused of possessing 16 assault weapons and many fake FBI and police badges.

Feds: Hudson Valley Deputy Mayor Found With 16 Assault Weapons, Fake Badges A deputy mayor from the Hudson Valley is accused of possessing 16 assault weapons and many fake FBI and police badges.

Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced additional federal and state charges against Airmont Deputy Mayor as the investigation continues.

Brian Downey, 47, of Airmont, was charged in the Southern District of New York on the following offenses:

• Possession of Unregistered Firearms;

• Possession of Federal Badges, Identification Cards, and other Insignia;

The defendant was arraigned by the Honorable Judith C. McCarthy, United States Magistrate Judge Southern District of New York who set bail of $250,000.00 unsecured bond.

In addition to the original charges filed by the Rockland County District Attorney’s office which consisted of:

• 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 1st Degree – related to the possession of ten or more unregistered firearms.

• 16 counts Criminal Possession of an Weapon in the 3rd Degree -related to possession of 16 assault weapons.

• 13 counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon in 3rd Degree – related to the possession of thirteen firearm silencers.

The Rockland County District Attorney’s office filed supplementary charges and obtained a warrant from the Village of Airmont Justice Court against Downey for the following charges:

• 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument related to the possession of a fraudulent New York Court Officer Identification Card and two fraudulent New York Court Officer badges.

"Anyone who takes an oath of office to serve the public and is entrusted to by their community to serve its constituents should have integrity beyond reproach," Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

