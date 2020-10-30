Cuomo To New York: Don’t Have a Family Gathering on Thanksgiving

Gov. Cuomo gave New Yorkers hoping to see family on Thanksgiving some bad news.

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away but New Yorkers are being told celebrate without family this year. On Wednesday during a conference call with reporters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to use caution during the upcoming holidays and recommended against families getting together for Thanksgiving.

"My personal advice is you don’t have a family gathering, even for Thanksgiving,” Cuomo said during the conference call. “My personal advice is the best way to say ‘I love you’ this Thanksgiving, the best way to say ‘I’m thankful for you’ is to say ‘I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you, that I don’t want to endanger you, and I don’t want to endanger our family and I don’t want to endanger our friends, so we’ll celebrate virtually.’ But that is my personal opinion.”

If Empire State residents want to travel for Thanksgiving outside of New York State, they can, but Cuomo stressed anyone who travels to a state on New York State's Travel Advisory must quarantine for 14 days.

The updated travel advisory now impacts nearly 85 percent of the United States. New Yorkers could face a big fine or even jail after traveling to over 40 locations. Empire State residents are also discouraged from traveling to 92 percent of the country.

Neighboring state Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all meet the criteria for the travel advisory, however, given the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between the states, a quarantine on these states is not practically viable, officials said.

The full, updated travel advisory list is available below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming