Cuomo: New York Flattens the Curve, But Level is ‘Devastating’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers should be proud they flattened the COVID-19 curve, but it's leveling at a "devasting level." He also said President Donald Trump is acting like a "King" and not a President.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday, hospitalizations and intubations for COVID-19 are slightly down across the state. However, about 1,600 people were hospitalized yesterday, which Cuomo notes is still a very high number.

"The number of new COVID hospitalizations is going down, but we had over 1,600 new COVID hospitalizations yesterday," Cuomo said. "This virus is still spreading. It is still very serious. Please keep staying home and social-distancing. Now is not the time to slack off."

Cuomo announced 778 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 10,834.

Over 6,000 New Yorkers have died from the virus in the past eight days

April 6: 731

April 7: 779

April 8: 799

April 9: 777

April 10: 783

April 11:758

April 12: 671

April 13: 778

"That is, to me, the most painful number and has been the most painful number every day. It's basically flat at a devastating level of pain and grief. We are changing the curve every day. We control the virus, the virus doesn't control us," Cuomo said.

Cuomo again said reopening schools and businesses must be done carefully.

Cuomo said President Donald Trump is wrong when it comes to forcing states to reopen before a state is ready.

"The President said last night he has total authority for determining how and when states reopen, that is not an accurate statement," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added the "clearly spoiling for a fight" with state and local governments, but he will not engage.

"We don't have a king in this country. We don't want a king. So we have a constitution and we elect a president," Cuomo said. "This is a no-politics zone. The President will not have a fight from me. I will not engage him. If he wants a fight, he's not going to get it from me. What if they had a war, and nobody came? He's not getting a fight from me."