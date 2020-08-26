COVID-19 Exposure at Hudson Valley Supermarket, Church

Health officials are warning Hudson Valley residents about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a supermarket and church.

On Tuesday, the Putnam County Health Department announced someone with coronavirus visited a St. James Church in Carmel and the Carmel ShopRite.

"If you worked at or attended the 10am Mass at St. James Church on August 23, or if you worked at or visited ShopRite Supermarket, 184 NY-52 in Carmel, NY on August 23 from 1pm-3pm You may have been exposed to COVID-19," the Putnam County Health Department wrote on Facebook.

Someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 visited the church and supermarket on Sunday, officials say.

"Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea," Putnam County Health Department wrote.

Officials advise contacting your physician with any concerns. You can also call the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390 with any questions or visit the health department's website for testing information.