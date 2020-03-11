Coronavirus Tour Postponements and Cancellations

Fears over the spread of the coronavirus have caused many acts to change their tour plans, particularly those scheduled for Europe and Asia.

Entire legs of tours by Pearl Jam, Green Day, Whitesnake and others have been postponed, while Sons of Apollo and Bryan Adams were in the midst of tours, only to have shows canceled.

Additionally, a Queen + Adam Lambert date in Paris was postponed, but Van Morrison found a creative way around a suggested ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 in France.

The virus is also affecting the festival industry, with the entire South by Southwest Conference and Festivals, which included appearances by Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor, canceled for the first time in its 34-year history. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival also pushed back its annual event six months.

If your concert plans have been affected, please check the acts' website or official social media feeds for information regarding refunds and rescheduled dates.

The Steve Miller Band

On April 23, the Steve Miller Band announced that they had canceled their 2020 summer tour due to COVID-19. The group had been scheduled to embark on a co-headlining trek alongside country legend Marty Stuart beginning in June. “Your safety and health are the most important thing to us,” the band said via a message posted to the group’s website and social media pages. “We will see you as soon as it’s safe again.” Steve Miller Band also noted that all tickets purchased for the tour would be fully refunded.

Elton John

After initially pushing back a portion of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John has officially postponed the remainder of his North American dates for 2020. "This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus [COVID-19]," reads a statement posted to John's various social media pages. "Elton promises to continue performing live for all his dedicated fans around the world again and thanks you for your endless support." All tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates in 2021. John’s European 2020 tour dates, including six weeks of shows in the U.K. and Ireland, remain scheduled to go ahead as planned.

The Big Rock Summer Tour

The Big Rock Summer Tour -- a trek featuring Ratt, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter -- has been postponed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off on May 29 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., will now launch on Aug. 25 in Syracuse, N.Y. "The Big Rock Summer Tour dates for May and June 2020 are rescheduling out of an abundance of caution for our fans, crew and venue staff,” organizers announced via statement. “As soon as we have the dates finalized we’ll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. We truly appreciate your understanding, and value your patronage. Stay healthy, stay safe, and we'll see you soon."

Dead & Company

On April 21, Dead & Company officially pulled the plug on their previously announced summer tour. "Because of the global coronavirus outbreak and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we have no choice but to cancel Dead & Company's Summer Tour 2020," the band announced via statement. "The well-being and safety of our Deadhead community, venue staff and the band’s touring family is of the utmost importance," the group continued. Fans who purchased tickets to the tour -- which had been scheduled to run from May 2 through Aug. 8 -- will be fully refunded at point of purchase. The band closed their message by saying: "We are thankful for your understanding and we look forward to the day when we can all be reunited. In the meantime, keep the faith and believe in the power of music. We will return. We will get by. We will survive."

Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi announced on April 20 that they’d canceled their planned 2020 tour. The choice to cancel rather than postpone was made with fans in mind, as the gray area between those two distinctions has held up many concert-goers' attempts at refunds. “Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer," the band said in a statement. "Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Jazz Fest 2020 "Will Not Occur"



The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was scheduled to take place over two weekends between April 23 and May 3, with the Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Dead & Company and the Black Crowes among the headliners. After initially announcing that they would push the event back to the fall, in April organizers announced that the festival would not be taking place this year, and urged fans to mark next year's dates on their calendar.

James Taylor and Jackson Browne

James Taylor and Jackson Browne announced on April 3 that they've postponed their co-headlining summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The trek was originally supposed to begin on May 15th in New Orleans. In a joint message, the musicians stated: “As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the U.S. drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again. So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)! As we all now realize, COVID-19 is a serious, real and present danger. Moreover, our public health is all of our responsibility. So let us listen to and follow the directions of our public healthcare people and support their efforts in this unprecedented time of global pandemic. Love those around you and, above all, stay safe and healthy.” Browne recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been recuperating at his Los Angeles home.

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr has pushed his annual star-studded summer tour, which was expected to kick of May 29, back to 2021. “This is very difficult for me,” the Beatles legend explained on Facebook. "In 30 years I think I’ve only missed two or three gigs, never mind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it’s the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021.”

The Who

The legendary band postponed a run of dates in the U.K. and Ireland that were to take place between March 16 and April 8. A statement issued by the Who read, “The fans safety is paramount, and given the developing coronavirus situation, the band felt that they had no option but to postpone the shows.” Singer Roger Daltrey noted that the shows would “definitely happen ... so keep those tickets.” Guitarist Pete Townshend added that “if one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert, it would be one too many.” The band has since extended the postponement to include U.S. tour stops. The dates, which had originally been planned for April and May, will now take place in the fall.

Roger Waters

Roger Waters has postponed his This Is Not a Drill Tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “The bad news is I’ve had to postpone my tour until next year,” the Pink Floyd co-founder declared in a statement. “Bummer, but if it saves one life, it’s worth it.” The trek had been scheduled to hit 31 cities from July through October, a plan specifically designed to lead up to the 2020 presidential election. Waters envisioned the tour as a chance to enlighten audiences about the world around them.

Eagles

Eagles postponed their Hotel California 2020 tour dates. The trek - which includes stops in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix - are being pushed to fall. Tickets to the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. The concerts feature full performances of the band's classic 1976 album as well as other popular songs from throughput their career. An orchestra and choir will accompany Eagles during the performances, which debuted in 2019 in Las Vegas before stretching into a full tour..

Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham’s return to touring will have to wait. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been scheduled to start a 12-date trek in April, but will postpone performances in lieu of the continuing coronavirus outbreak. “It is with great sadness that we are having to postpone my tour dates in April and May due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the rocker tweeted. “We are in the process of rescheduling the dates. Please contact your venue for further information. Full rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible.” The concerts were to be Buckingham’s return to the stage, following heart surgery and vocal cord damage suffered in 2019.

Metallica

Metallica postponed their shows in South America. Additionally, three of the five festivals they were scheduled to perform at this year have been canceled. "Greetings ... not from our usual HQ haunts, but this time from our living rooms, bedrooms and basements," the band said. "As many of you know, in our nearly 40 years of touring, we’ve had a few mishaps along the way - broken bones, trashed appendixes, a pyro mishap, backs thrown out, crazy weather, food poisoning (beware of the oysters!) and even one way-next-level anxiety attack! None of it has ever stopped us, but this is obviously a very different time and leaving the house now literally means taking your life in your hands. Unfortunately, in these surreal times that means we have to stay away from each other for the foreseeable future before we can start thinking about ‘Tallica family reunions around the world." The South American dates are being rescheduled for December; refunds are available for the canceled festivals.

Tesla

Tesla's run of North American shows - scheduled from April 10 through May 1 - have been rescheduled for fall. “Due to the current concerns regarding COVID-19, the health and safety of our fans, local venue staffs, as well as the health and safety of our band and crew, is of utmost priority," the band said in a statement. They added that tickets would be honored for the new dates, which would be announced “very soon."

Tool

Tool have postponed all of their 2020 tour dates. “As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances,” the band wrote on social media. “Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.”

ZZ Top

The band postponed its residency that was to take place at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian, Las Vegas, and scheduled for March 20-28. The run "has been rescheduled out of an abundance of caution," the group noted in a statement. "We will make a return engagement at the Venetian with specific dates to be announced soon. Thank you for understanding and look forward to seeing you all in Vegas soon!"

Rolling Stones

For the second year in a row, the Rolling Stones have had to delay a North American tour. In 2019, shows were postponed due to Mick Jagger's heart surgery. Now, another leg of their No Filter tour was called off due to the coronavirus. “We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour," the band said. "We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together - and we'll see you all very soon."

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters postponed the April dates on their Van Tour 2020, with three dates already rescheduled for December. "Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?" frontman Dave Grohl said. "Well, playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when your health and safety is in jeopardy is another."

David Lee Roth

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has postponed the final six shows of his Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet announcing the postponement, the singer kept things light-hearted. "Somebody get me a Doctor, just kidding.. Take your Whiskey home, not kidding.." Roth joked, quoting two of Van Halen's classic tracks. The singer had previously postponed a handful of performances alongside Kiss, part of the latter's End of the Road tour.

Sebastian Bach

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach postponed the second leg of his tour honoring the 30th anniversary of his old band's debut album, which was scheduled to run between March 25 and May 11. "We were really looking forward to rocking out with you all this spring," he wrote, "but multiple cities along the tour have forced public gathering cancelations, which is beyond our control. It is also very important that our families, my band and crew and my extended family aka all of you rock fans stay safe and healthy. In the meantime, I am going to continue to work on new music!"

Black Label Society

Zakk Wylde and his band, Black Label Society, were in the midst of his North American Crusade until the virus forced the remaining 12 dates to be postponed. 'Rescheduled dates will be announced next week so please hold on to your tickets," his statement said. "Thanks to everyone that came out to the shows and everyone please stay safe and healthy. We will see you all very soon!"

Foreigner

On March 13, Foreigner announced that they were postponing all shows for the remainder of the month. In a message posted online, Mick Jones, the band’s founder and leader, addressed their fans: “We are so disappointed that we can’t be with you in March, but the safety and wellbeing of our fans and team is our highest priority. We look forward to seeing you all when these shows are rescheduled. Take care of yourselves in this difficult time.”

Alice Cooper

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, Alice Cooper postponed his spring 2020 North American tour. The trek, which had been scheduled to run from March 31 through April 22, will instead take place in the fall. The shock-rocker promised the new itinerary would be announced as soon as possible, with details on refunds forthcoming through his official website. “Let's get through this together and resume rocking later in the year,” Cooper affirmed in a message posted online.

Kansas

Kansas has postponed all of their March tour dates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band had been scheduled to play six shows throughout the western U.S. in the coming weeks. “The entire Kansas organization is disappointed by this development, however the band is following the policies and recommendations of local officials,” noted a statement from the group. “The safety of our fans, venue employees, and the public is paramount.” The band's new album, The Absence of Presence, remains slated for a June release.

Styx

Styx, who had been preparing to launch their 2020 tour this month, will instead postpone all their concerts originally scheduled for March. In a message posted to social media, the band thanked fans for their “continued support” and promised the affected dates will be rescheduled.

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd's farewell tour, Last of the Street Survivors, was put on hold, "out of an abundance of caution," they said in a statement. The March stops of the run have been rescheduled for later in the year. A March 13 show in Fresno, Calif., will now be held Aug. 14; March 14's concert in Reno was moved to Oct. 2. "The four additional March shows will also be rescheduled, with new dates announced soon," Skynyrd noted.

Kiss

With a week remaining in a U.S. leg of their End of the Road farewell tour, Kiss postponed the final shows, a joint run with David Lee Roth, until early October. The band had previously canceled all VIP packages that offered meet-and-greet photo opportunities.

Billy Joel

Joel postponed two of his monthly Madison Square Garden concerts: The March 19 and April 10 shows were rescheduled for Sept. 26 and Oct. 11, respectively. The singer-songwriter has been performing regular concerts at the New York City venue since 2014.

Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents

The two large concert promoters are stopping all tours for the time being. The New York Times noted that both companies are suspending all arena shows through March, with plans to "re-evaluate the situation in April, in the hope of restarting for the lucrative summer season."

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock Hall's 2020 induction ceremony has been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Hall President Joel Peresman admitted he was "disappointed" to announce the decision to halt the event, which had been scheduled for May 2 in Cleveland. “Our first concern is to the health and safety of our attendees and artists and we are complying to the direction of the local and state authorities and common sense," the official explained. "We look forward to rescheduling the ceremony and will make that announcement at the earliest convenience.” The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are scheduled for induction this year.

Bob Weir

Rocker Bob Weir announced that spring dates alongside his band Wolf Bros would be postponed until the fall. "The health and wellbeing of our live music community is of the utmost importance," the Grateful Dead founder explained via statement. "So, while we all deal with the effects of coronavirus we will be rescheduling our remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros headline dates." Tickets to the original shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Yes

On March 11, prog-rock legends Yes announced that they had cancelled spring tour dates and withdrawn from the annual Cruise to the Edge due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement announcing the decision, guitarist Steve Howe noted that "Although Yes performs with the spirit that ‘the show must go on,’ we’ve reached the point where various factors require us to cancel." The rocker kept further details vague, simply telling fans that "it’s become impossible to predict what will happen in the near future, but we look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

Big Ears Festival

The Knoxville music festival, scheduled for March 26-9, was canceled two weeks before it was supposed to start. "Just 48 hours ago, we were optimistic that there was a path forward," founder and Executive Director Ashley Capps wrote. "But with events surrounding COVID-19 developing rapidly along with the obvious need for urgent steps to contain its spread, we simply cannot move forward with the festival as scheduled." Among other artists, Big Ears was supposed to feature the debut U.S. performance by Sons of Chipotle, a new project that includes former Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle

On March 11, Sammy Hagar announced that he and his Circle bandmates have been forced to postpone a five-date tour of South America, which was scheduled to begin on March 14. "No one is more disappointed than me and the band. We were so looking forward to coming down there and playing. I've never played in South America ever in my life," Hagar lamented in a video posted to his Twitter account. "We went back and forth with the local promoters, they tried to ensure our safety the best they could [but] in the end we all agreed, it's not a good time. As soon as it gets better and as soon as we can, we will be down in South America."

Santana

On March 10, Santana announced they were canceling the entire European leg of their Miraculous World Tour, which was scheduled to take place between March 14 and April 5. "While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization," read a statement on the band's website. "We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon. Thank you all very much for your understanding."

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy

As February came to a close, Green Day announced that they were postponing the Asian leg of their Hella Mega tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy "due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus.” The three bands, which will play stadiums across Europe and North America this summer, were scheduled to perform nine shows in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan throughout March.

Sons of Apollo

Sons of Apollo - a band consisting of former members of Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater, Journey and Mr. Big - scrapped the remaining dates on their European tour because of the disease. In a statement, they said it had "escalated to a point where governments have decided to shut down venues, restrict events, limit flight destinations, with no certainty for us and our promoting partners and that our shows can be guaranteed to happen." While they acknowledged the financial impact the decision would have on them, they agreed that "this is a time where health comes first and we will not endanger band and crew, nor fans."

Whitesnake

Whitesnake's Flesh & Blood tour of Japan was "unavoidably postponed due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus." They stressed that fans should keep their tickets safe, because they'd guarantee entry into the rescheduled shows.

Slipknot

Slipknot had been booked to play throughout Asia, including the two-day Knotfest Japan - but the fest is now off until further notice. Slipknot's statement stressed that the health of the fans, band and crew forced them into "the only responsible decision that could be made."

Queen + Adam Lambert

Queen + Adam Lambert were forced to reschedule their May 26 date at Paris' AccorHotels Arena because the French government, in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease, canceled all events in indoor venues with a capacity larger than 5,000 people until May 31. The group said none of its other concerts would be affected at the time.

South by Southwest

The annual South by Southwest festival in Austin was canceled after many of the corporations and artists involved, including Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor, pulled out. Neither musician was scheduled to perform: Osbourne was planning to attend the premiere of a new documentary about his life, while Reznor was to discuss his work on the HBO series Watchmen.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam became the first major rock band to postpone a U.S. tour due to the outbreak. "As residents of the city of Seattle, we've been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate," they said in a series of 10 tweets. "Our kids' schools have closed along with universities and businesses. It's been brutal and it's gonna get worse before it gets better." They also cited the lack of "clear messages from our government regarding people's safety and our ability to go to work" as a reason to believe that it will soon be under control. The band's month-long tour of Europe, beginning in late June, is scheduled to go on.

Bret Michaels

Poison singer Bret Michaels canceled his performances aboard the '80s Cruise after the Centers for Disease Control advised that "cruise ship travel be deferred for those with compromised immune systems." Michaels has Type 1 diabetes and "falls under the category of those that run the extreme high risk of contracting this illness." Plus, the statement added, if the ship were to be quarantined due to an outbreak, there would be a risk of Michaels running out of insulin and other supplies needed to manage his diabetes.

Bryan Adams

As his European tour came to a close, Bryan Adams had five shows in Norway and Denmark postponed by local authorities. Adams also postponed three dates in Sweden that were sandwiched between them. The Norway and Sweden concerts have been rescheduled for late May.

Van Morrison

With the French Minister of Solidarities and Health recommending banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people, Van Morrison figured out a way to not cancel his March 9 show at the Paris' L’Olympia. He split the night in two, asking those who could arrive early to show up for a 7:30PM set, which would be followed by another performance two hours later.

Coachella

The organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., decided to move the event from two weekends in mid-April until mid-October. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," promoter Goldenvoice said in a statement. "We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials." This year's festival was to be headlined by Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean.

Guns N' Roses

The band's concert at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma in San Jose, Costa Rica, has been canceled after the Ministry of Health, along with the National Emergency Commission, canceled all massive events and activities. In addition, the Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina and Chile, where were to be headlined by GnR, have been postponed until later in the year. The Argentina edition was to take place on Mar. 27-29 in San Isidro, while the Chile event was scheduled for Apr. 3-5 in Sao Paulo. Both nations have introduced travel limitations in an attempt to control the viral spread.

Rage Against the Machine

The first full-reunion Rage Against the Machine shows since 2011, set to take placed from Mar. 26 to May 20, have been postponed. New dates will be announced soon, with the first performance of the tour now set to take place on May 23 at the Boston Calling festival. RATM said that “the safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us.”

