Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled, At Least 1 Person Sick
At least one person has gotten sick from cookies sold in New York that have now been recalled. Customers can get a full refund.
On Friday, the FDA announced cookies sold in New York and a few other states have been recalled
Cookies Sold In New York State Recalled
Daiso California recalled its Tiramisu Twist Cookies because the product contains almonds and hazelnuts. The almonds and hazelnuts are not identified on the packaging, prompting the recall, according to the FDA.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and hazelnuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states in its recall notice.
1 Customer Gets Sick From Recalled Cookies
The recalled Tiramisu Twist Cookies were sold in Daiso stores in New York, New Jersey, California, Washington, Nevada and Texas.
At least one customer has gotten sick. As of this writing, there has been one reported case of allergic reaction to this product, the FDA reports. Information about the customer was not released.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Photo of Recalled Cookies In New York
Tiramisu Twist Cookies are packaged in a gold bag with a large image of two cookies on the package. The product is sold in 3.4oz packages.
A photo of the recalled cookies is above.
"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Tiramisu Twist Cookie packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of the nuts. Sale of the product has been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the product from store shelves," the FDA states. "Customers who have purchased Tiramisu Twist Cookies may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610."