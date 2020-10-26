Construction Sign Hacked Again In Hudson Valley

A construction sign in the Hudson Valley appeared to have been hacked to promote messages that were anti-police, anti-government and anti-Trump.

Early Sunday morning, around 1:15 a.m., a construction sign on Washington Avenue in Fishkill, not far from Beacon, was changed. The flashing sign called the Dutchess County government "corrupt," supported "Gay Pride" called for a defunding of the police and used expletive language about President Donald Trump. You can see photos below, warning for the expensive language.

"The signs were turned off and we increased police in the area. The signs will be removed very soon," Town of Fishkill Supervisor Ozzy Albra told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The same construction sign was hacked about 10 days ago to promote President Donald Trump and criticize Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The construction sigh read, "Trump 2020," "Cuomo Killed NY" "Trump 2020 MAGA!!!" and "You Will Be Late!"

'It's a private construction sign notifying residents of a future road closing. An unknown person changed the text and since has been corrected. The owner of the sign is Admar construction equipment," Albra told Hudson Valley Post in an email after the sign was initially hacked.

Hudson Valley Post then reached out to ADMAR Construction Equipment & Supplies. A company spokesperson was aware of the change in the sign. The spokesperson told us over the phone the sign can be programmed right on the machine and once it's placed on site it's "out of Admar's control."

It remains unclear who changed the sign.