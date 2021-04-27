18 Connecticut Restaurants Giving Free Drinks With Proof of Vaccination

This past year has been a lot for everyone, but things are finally starting to look brighter and there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

We have seen things like Connecticut lifting their restrictions a bit - as of May 1, restaurants can open until midnight, you can drink outside with no food purchase and you can sit outside with more than 8 people at a table. And even more so, on May 19, all remaining restrictions will be lifted excluding the wearing of masks indoors.

Connecticut was able to do this thanks to the state's great vaccination plan that they've had in place. They have been able to get a majority of the population vaccinated that is able to be.

With that, Connecticut is looking to vaccinate even more people, so it looks like they are coming up with incentives in the state. Governor Lamont announced something they are doing called "#CTDrinksOnUs".

What is this plan you ask? Great question. From May 19-31, if you show your vaccine card at the specific restaurants involved, you will get a free drink.

They also have a website around it. You can find that website here. So far, according to the website, the restaurants included in the plan are:

Wood n Tap (all locations)

Bears Smokehouse BBQ (all locations)

Don Memo (Westport)

Kawa Ni (Westport)

Lila Rose (Stamford)

Match (Norwalk)

Match Burger Lobster (Westport)

Taco Daddy (Stamford)

The Whelk (Westport)

Millwright's (Simsbury)

Que Whiskey Kitchen (Southington)

The Place 2 Be (3 Locations)

Engine Room (Mystic)

Flanders Fish Market (East Lyme)

Grass & Bone (Mystic)

Nana's Bakery & Pizza (Mystic)

Oyster Club (Mystic)

Union League Café (New Haven)

It is noted that more restaurants will be added before the start of #CTDrinksOnUs. Food purchases will be required and it is limited to one drink per person. Visit the website for more details.

This is a great way for the state not only to encourage vaccines but to help support local businesses as well.

