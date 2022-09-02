‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley

"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.

Firefighters Battle Napanoch Point Fire, Stony Kill Fire in Ulster County and Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County

attachment-304982225_387326920240912_294166144077642629_n loading...

Over 200 firefighters, led by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers have been battling three fires on the Shawangunk Ridge: the Napanoch Point Fire, the Stony Kill Fire and the Wurtsboro Fire in Sullivan County.

"We continue to track the fire burning at Minnewaska State Park Preserve and are deploying the necessary resources to contain the fire and keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "New York State is not known for the expansive and destructive wildfires seen out West, but they do occur and continue to be a danger, especially with the increase of drought-fueled climate change impacts that require us to be prepared for all types of extreme weather."

The good news, Hochul announced the fires in Stony Kill and Wurtsboro are now fully contained.

Napanoch Point Fire Still Raging

Ulster County Ulster County loading...

The Napanoch Point Fire grew to an estimated 270 acres. It's now about 160 acres in size, according to Hochul's office. Due to changing fire and weather conditions, containment is still unknown at this time officials say.

Tuesday night's rain did not extinguish the Napanoch Point Fire, however, it did slow the fire’s spread which has helped firefighters buy some time to set up containment lines. However, officials worry the fire may grow over the next few days as dry and windy conditions are expected over the next several days.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

No Homes Are Businesses Are In Danger

Governor Kathy Hochul Governor Kathy Hochul loading...

Hochul said the fire is not a threat to any people, homes, or local businesses.

"We don't expect it to be able to threaten any life or structures, but we take it very seriously," Hochul said. "The strategy is to encompass and circulate this with a wall, so they cannot spread to our more vulnerable areas here."

Lighting Stars Fire

Ulster County officials confirmed three lighting strikes started the wildfire. Hochul also said lighting is believed to have started the fire, adding she believes climate change is to blame.

DEC DEC loading...

"I want to say, I do believe that this is a result of climate change. You go through all these years, seeing this happen out west and this extreme weather out west, but places like New York would watch from a distance. So, these are extremely dry conditions. We know it was a lightning strike."

Gov. Hochul has deployed the New York Army and Air National Guards. More than 200 wildland firefighters and volunteers are fighting the fire. Additionally, 20 firefighters from Quebec arrived on Thursday.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve and Sam's Point Area are closed through Labor Day, until further notice, due to the fires.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.