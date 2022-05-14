We are lucky to live in a place where we have so many songbirds. The Hudson Valley is rich with birds year-round which is why very often people have a bird feeder. It keeps the birds coming back to your yard and it also acts as a food source during harsh weather, especially during the winter months.

Bird feeders can be a nuisance though and actually cause you problems if they are not managed correctly. Bird feeders are one of the reasons why unwanted wildlife ends up in our yards. Squirrels, Chipmunks, and of course bears all frequent the bird feeder. That means that there is a good chance that if you have feeders full of seeds you are going to see some critters other than just birds.

Hudson Valley, NY Birds Need Their Feeders Cleaned

So what do you do to prevent unwanted wildlife? You take down the feeders. By May there is plenty for the bird to eat in the surrounding environment. Don't take my word for it the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) encourages people to take down their feeders this time of year. Not only does it help with possible bear encounters but it also helps the health of our local birds.

According to a press release from the NYS DEC taking down your feeder also cuts down on birds spreading diseases.

As the weather warms, natural foods become abundant and supplemental feeding isn’t as helpful as during the stressful winter period. It is also good practice to clean your bird feeders. Two diseases are commonly spread at bird feeders Salmonellosis, which affects common redpolls, pine siskins, and other songbirds; and, Finch conjunctivitis which primarily infects house finches and American goldfinches. via NYS DEC press release)

There are other serious bird diseases beyond the two mentioned above that make it a good practice to clean your bird feeders and that especially goes for HummingBird feeders.

Bears will seriously try anything to get to a bird feeder.

Hudson Valley, NY Animals That we Call Neighbors

9 Animals That Live Next Door People in the Hudson Valley keep a lot of interesting pets and animals at the house. Chances are you live next door to more than one of these animals. You might even have all of them in your neighborhood.

Wildlife in New York that has Gone Through a tough Time