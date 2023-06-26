Child, Others Badly Hurt In Crash With Reported Drunk Driver In Hudson Valley
Many are injured, including a child, following after a reported drunk driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.
Serious Accident In Town Of Newburgh
Police are continuing to investigate a very serious crash in the Town of Newburgh that happened just after 10 p.m. on Route 9W, just north of Old Post Road. At least two vehicles were involved.
More details about the cause of the crash haven't been released
Several people were badly hurt, Mark Lieb of Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
Small Child Injured In Orange County, New York Crash
At least one person was found unconscious and one of the injured victims is a small child. CPR had to be performed on one of the victims, according to Lieb.
All of the victims were rushed to a hospital. Their injuries haven't been released.
Route 9W was closed in both directions until the early morning hours on Sunday. The Town of Newburgh Police Department was helped on the scene by New York State Police and the Middle Hope Fire Department.
Lieb was told on the scene that one of the drivers may have been drunk. Police have yet to confirm.