Four, including children, were reportedly sent to the hospital following a car accident on Mother's Day. A child eating ice cream was hit by a car.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., first responders from the City of Beacon responded to Main Street for reports of a car accident with a child pinned against a building.

A man in a blue Mazda traveling west on Main Street hit a white Honda Civic that was making a left turn from Main Street onto North Cedar Street, Action News Service told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The Honda Civic then jumped the sidewalk and hit at least one 8-year-old child who was eating ice cream on Main Street. The child's grandmother was also hit by the car, the child's mother reports. Both only suffered minor bumps and bruises.

"We are beyond lucky. Could’ve been much worse," Erica Bronner Alti wrote on Facebook about the accident. "I quickly walked around the car that was on the sidewalk and saw my son's red hat on the trunk with his ice cream thrown on it. I thought the worst of course. We then walked around to find my mother on the ground but conscious and my son with the car on his foot."

Five men rushed to the accident and removed the car off the boy, according to Alti.

"Amazingly he is a trooper and didn’t even shed a tear," Alti added.

Witnesses reported the driver of the blue Mazda was traveling at a very high rate of speed on Main Street before hitting the Honda Civic.

"How do we make sure people slow down on Main Street? Others were eating outside very close to where this happened. Could’ve been much worse," Alti wrote.

At least four people were taken to area hospitals with what's reported as non-life-threatening injuries. Jean Noack supplied Hudson Valley Post with photos from the scene.

She believes it's a "Mother's Day miracle" no one was seriously hurt. What looks like blood on the white Civic is ice cream.

Photos: Child Eating Ice Cream on Main Street in Beacon Hit By Car

The Beacon Police Department has yet to respond to our request for comment. We will update this article if more information is made available.

