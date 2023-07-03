Chick-fil-A Opens Up New Eatery In New York State, Hudson Valley

Another county in the Hudson Valley officially has its first Chick-Fil-A!

In 2022, Hudson Valley Post reported New York State residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York, including in the Hudson Valley.

Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store In Westchester County, New York

It remains unclear when Chick-Fil-A will open up its first full restaurant in the Hudson Valley. An opening date for the Yonkers eatery has yet to be announced.

Yonkers, New York Chick-Fil-A Approved

According to Chick-fil-A's website, until it opens, the closest stores to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ.

Westchester County's First Chick-fil-A Is Now Open

However, Westchester County's first Chick-fil-A is now open.

The popular fast food chain just opened inside the Ardsley Travel Plaza along the New York State Thruway in Hastings-On-Hudson.

The location is the seventh new service area to open to Thruway customers as part of the $450 million project to redevelop and modernize all 27 Thruway service areas.

Ardsley Service Area

The Ardsley Service Area is located on I-87 northbound between exit 6A (Stew Leonard Drive) and exit 7 (Ardsley - NY Route 9A). The facility is more than 14,000 square feet, officials say.

More Plans For Chick-Fil-A In the Hudson Valley, Rockland County, Westchester County

Chick-fil-A also plans to open a restaurant on Tarrytown Road on the border of White Plains and Hartsdale and an eatery in Rockland County, on Route 59 in Nanuet.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley