Celebrate 100 Years of the New York State Police This Saturday

Troop F invites the public to an open house in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Division of State Police.

This Saturday, Troop F is inviting the public to attend an open house in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Division of State Police. The open house will be held at the Troop F Headquarters located at 55 Crystal Run Road, Middletown, NY.

The public will be able to visit and take an interactive tour through the history of the New York State Police. Visitors can see vintage vehicles, State Police uniforms, along with other State Police equipment, movies and photographs.

The public will be able to tour the communications center, the Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, Computer Crimes and the Collision Reconstruction Unit, and speak with seasoned investigators.

This is a great and rare opportunity to view your State Police and it's rich and proud history.