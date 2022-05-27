CBS decided to not air the season finale of a popular TV show. The episode was filmed in the Hudson Valley.

CBS opted to not air the season finale of FBI after the school shooting in Texas, Deadline reports. A repeat aired instead.

Tuesday afternoon 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 19 Dead

It's the worst school shooting in almost a decade, since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.

The final episode of season four of FBI was going to feature a school shooting. It was titled "Prodigal Son," according to IMDB.

"The team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for a school shooter," IMDB writes about the episode.

Deadline reports the official synopsis for the fourth-season finale was:

As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.

Hit CBS Show Films In Yonkers, Westchester County, New York

According to the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID Facebook page, the final episode was filmed in Yonkers, Westchester County.

Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID/FB

"CBS show FBI filming the season's final episode in Mill Street 🎬," the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID wrote on Facebook.

A new airdate for the finale has not been announced.

FBI began airing on CBS in 2018. It's a "drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to IMDB. The show is created by Craig Turck and Law & Order Executive Producer Dick Wolf. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto.

