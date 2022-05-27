CBS Pulls Finale Of Popular Show Filmed In Yonkers
CBS decided to not air the season finale of a popular TV show. The episode was filmed in the Hudson Valley.
CBS opted to not air the season finale of FBI after the school shooting in Texas, Deadline reports. A repeat aired instead.
Tuesday afternoon 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
It's the worst school shooting in almost a decade, since the tragedy at Sandy Hook.
The final episode of season four of FBI was going to feature a school shooting. It was titled "Prodigal Son," according to IMDB.
"The team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for a school shooter," IMDB writes about the episode.
Deadline reports the official synopsis for the fourth-season finale was:
As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.
Hit CBS Show Films In Yonkers, Westchester County, New York
According to the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID Facebook page, the final episode was filmed in Yonkers, Westchester County.
"CBS show FBI filming the season's final episode in Mill Street 🎬," the Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront BID wrote on Facebook.
A new airdate for the finale has not been announced.
FBI began airing on CBS in 2018. It's a "drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," according to IMDB. The show is created by Craig Turck and Law & Order Executive Producer Dick Wolf. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto.