It's no secret that catalytic converter theft has been running rampant all across the country, but not all cars (or converters) are created equal. A local police department has recently issued a very special warning for owners of one specific vehicle model in the Hudson Valley.

Catalytic Converter Theft in the Hudson Valley, NY

The crime that's been sweeping the country takes less than two minutes to commit and can lead to thousands of dollars in repair bills for the victim. The thieves aren't interested in the catalytic converters themselves, but rather the precious metals that are inside. Either way, police in Hudson, NY are saying that the rash of thefts in their jurisdiction seem to be focusing on one vehicle in particular, for two special reasons.

The catalytic converter under your car just needs a few quick cuts to remove (CNET Cars via YouTube) The catalytic converter under your car just needs a few quick cuts to remove (CNET Cars via YouTube) loading...

Catalytic Converter Theft in Hudson, NY

"HPD has received FOUR reports of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles" began a Facebook post from the Hudson Police Department. "It only takes thieves 1 to 1 1/2 minutes to saw the converters off", they reminded residents. They also issued a special warning to Honda owners.

Thieves car crawl under your car ant cut out your catalytic converter in a matter of minutes (CNET Cars via YouTube) Thieves can crawl under your car and cut out your catalytic converter in a matter of minutes (CNET Cars via YouTube) loading...

Honda Element SUVs Targeted for Catalytic Converter Theft in New York

There were two special reasons why one specific Honda SUV has been targeted more than other vehicles. From the chief of Hudson Police:

"THREE of the FOUR cars involved were Honda Elements. Thieves target vehicles with higher ground clearance. Also, Hondas have a more accessible converter. It's easier to get under with the tools to remove your converter"

National Catalytic Converter Thefts vs New York

This is somewhat different than national reports of catalytic converted theft. While Honda makes the top ten list of most targeted vehicles with two of its models, it's the Honda Accord and CR-V (not Element) that have seen the most thefts. Ford F-series trucks, the Toyota Camry, and Jeep Patriot round out the top five most targeted vehicles in the Northeast. Find out more below.

