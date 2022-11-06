Local Police Share Most Popular Target for Catalytic Converter Theft
It's no secret that catalytic converter theft has been running rampant all across the country, but not all cars (or converters) are created equal. A local police department has recently issued a very special warning for owners of one specific vehicle model in the Hudson Valley.
Catalytic Converter Theft in the Hudson Valley, NY
The crime that's been sweeping the country takes less than two minutes to commit and can lead to thousands of dollars in repair bills for the victim. The thieves aren't interested in the catalytic converters themselves, but rather the precious metals that are inside. Either way, police in Hudson, NY are saying that the rash of thefts in their jurisdiction seem to be focusing on one vehicle in particular, for two special reasons.
Catalytic Converter Theft in Hudson, NY
"HPD has received FOUR reports of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles" began a Facebook post from the Hudson Police Department. "It only takes thieves 1 to 1 1/2 minutes to saw the converters off", they reminded residents. They also issued a special warning to Honda owners.
Honda Element SUVs Targeted for Catalytic Converter Theft in New York
"THREE of the FOUR cars involved were Honda Elements. Thieves target vehicles with higher ground clearance. Also, Hondas have a more accessible converter. It's easier to get under with the tools to remove your converter"