Who Can Legally Drive a Car in New York State?

How long has it been since you first got your New York State Driver's License? Long enough so that you aren't 100% sure as to who is eligible to get a license or what is the exact age that you need to be to start the licensing process?

While how you might get your driver's license has probably changed in that time, the rules of the road probably haven't changed that much. Ask yourself, could you pass the written or the road test today?

Can people with a foreign driver's license legally drive in New York State?

Annoyed,Businesswoman,Stuck,In,Traffic,On,Her,Commute.,Angry,Female Shutterstock loading...

Yes, if you have a driver's license from another country and it is still valid you can use that license to legally drive in New York State. If you don't have a license in your home country, you can apply for one, but would need to take the 5-hour pre-licensing class, along with a written and driver's test.

What if you are just passing through New York? Do you need to do anything differently?

goodmoments goodmoments loading...

If you are just passing through, and not looking to be a New York State resident then you can keep on driving, legally. If you are intending to become a New York State resident, then you (according to the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles) have to get a NY license within 90-days of becoming a resident.

So, I live in New York, and am from New York, when (and where) can I legally drive in New York State?

shalunts shalunts loading...

In New York State you can legally drive a car at the age of 16, as long as you pass the written and drivers test, plus the 5-hour pre-licensing class. If you are under the age of 18, you will be driving under a graduated license.

What is you are under 18? What does a graduated license mean in New York State?

Women hand holding car key,remote control car system mapichai loading...

A graduated license is one that is granted to persons under the age of 18. There are restrictions as to when you can drive and who can be in the car with you while you are driving.

"What a Beauty!" The 7 Best Auto Museums in Upstate NY

25 Amazing Classic Cars Being Auctioned At The Saratoga Automobile Museum