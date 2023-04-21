You Have to Wait For Road Test Results in New York?

Since when do you have to wait hours before you find out if you pass or fail a road test in New York?

If you are a licensed driver in New York, do you remember when you took your road test? You know the test that most of us stressed about taking for months after we turned 16 years old. The test that, if we passed, meant it would change our lives forever!!

Road Test Results in New York Used to be Instant Right?

I've been driving for 30+ years and if I remember correctly when I took my road test (Yes, I passed the first time) after I parallel parked, did the 3-point turn, and everything else that was required, the person motoring the test told me if I passed or failed as soon as the test was done. Am I wrong? I remember after I drove back to where the test started the guy giving the test sat in the passenger seat for a few minutes tallying up my score and then before we got out of the car he told me I passed and then I went back into the DMV to get my temporary license.

Well, that's not how they do it anymore!

My youngest daughter recently took her road test in Fishkill and after the test was done I couldn't wait for her to call me to tell me if she passed or failed. Her test was at 8:30 a.m. and by 9:30 a.m. I didn't hear from her so I called her to see if she passed or failed and she told me that she wouldn't find out until later in the day. Wait, WHAT?

New Drivers Have to Wait for Road Test Results in New York?

She told me that the woman giving the test told her that she would find out if she passed or failed later that day. She said the results would be posted online no later than 5 p.m. At first, I didn't believe her...lol! I told her to go back and ask the lady again, she told me she was embarrassed to go back and that we would just wait until later. Well OK then, well wait. As soon as I hung up with her I searched to make sure this is how it was done.

How to Find Out if You Passed or Failed a Road Test in New York

According to the DMV, after the road test is completed the examiner will give road test takers instructions on how to receive their test results online here. Test results are normally posted to the website after 6 p.m. on the day of your test.

In case you are wondering, my daughter passed her test with a score of 80 out of 100. The examiner said she didn't use a signal when performing her 3-point turn and she went too slow through an intersection.

